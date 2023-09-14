Fred was born on November 30, 1936, in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Martha I. (Gilliland) and Frederick West Sr. Fred graduated from Janesville Consolidated School as the valedictorian of his class. On April 2, 1956, Fred entered the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on February 14, 1958. On June 14, 1960, Fred was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Rosol at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The couple temporarily relocated to St. Louis, Missouri while Fred completed the Mechanical Engineering Program at Bailey Technical School. He then started his 25-year career as an engineer at John Deere PEC in Waterloo. After leaving John Deere, he worked the next 25 years as owner/operator of Dick’s Bait & Tackel in Cedar Falls. The business was much more than a job to Fred; it was his passion! Being open 365 days per year is one example of his true dedication.