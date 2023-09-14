Frederick “Fred” Virgil West Jr., 86, of Janesville, Iowa, passed away early Sunday Morning, September 10, 2023, in Waverly, Iowa.
Fred was born on November 30, 1936, in Estherville, Iowa, the son of Martha I. (Gilliland) and Frederick West Sr. Fred graduated from Janesville Consolidated School as the valedictorian of his class. On April 2, 1956, Fred entered the United States Army and served until his honorable discharge on February 14, 1958. On June 14, 1960, Fred was united in marriage to Beverly Ann Rosol at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly. The couple temporarily relocated to St. Louis, Missouri while Fred completed the Mechanical Engineering Program at Bailey Technical School. He then started his 25-year career as an engineer at John Deere PEC in Waterloo. After leaving John Deere, he worked the next 25 years as owner/operator of Dick’s Bait & Tackel in Cedar Falls. The business was much more than a job to Fred; it was his passion! Being open 365 days per year is one example of his true dedication.
Fred was a very private man. Hobbies other than running his bait shop included fishing, of course, hunting, telling fish stories and talking tackle.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; two sons, Terry (Cindy) West and Tim (Jodi) West, both of Janesville; three grandchildren, Chelsey (Lucas) Brace, Nick (Sierra) West and Lexi West; and three great-grandchildren, Sutton, Spinlee and Sloane West. He was preceded in death by his parents and stepfather, Robert P. ”Spin” Gilliland.
According to his wishes, Fred’s body has been cremated. Private services will be held at a later date. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly isa assisting the family. 319-352-1187
