December 23, 1933-January 18, 2023

WATERLOO-Frederick Nelson Jones passed away peacefully on January 18, 2023 in his home in Waterloo, Iowa. He was 90.

Fred was born to Clifford Albert Jones and Louise Kaloides Jones on December 23, 1933 in Des Moines, Iowa. He attended the Hubbel Grade School, Roosevelt Junior high, and Roosevelt Senior high before continuing his education at Drake University.

In 1954, while at Drake, he married his high school sweetheart Glenda Kent with whom he was together in marriage for 68 years.

After graduating from Drake with a Bachelors of Science, Fred served in the United States Army as a medic stationed in Zumdorf, Germany (near Nuremberg). Fred and Glenda spent time traveling Europe together before returning to Des Moines.

Upon return, Fred was employed by Kraft Foods as a sales supervisor for 20 years and spent many of those years living in Waterloo. When Kraft was sold, Fred used his eye for business to build, own, and manage Pronto Market in Evansdale. He owned the store for 35 years and developed close ties with many regular customers.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents and two younger brothers Larry and Peter.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda, and their two children Mark (Angela) Jones, Summersville, Mo. and Lynn (David) Stoneking, Olathe, Kan..

Fred also leaves 9 grandchildren: Abraham (Janean) Jones, Blue Eye, Mo.; Gideon Jones, Springfield, Mo.; Tabitha Jones, Springfield, Mo.; Jeremiah Jones, Springfield, Mo.; Maxwell Stoneking, Waukesha, Wisc.; Liberty Hope Jones, Springfield, Mo.; Victory Jones, Blue Eye, Mo.; Zeke Jones, Summersville, Mo.; Zenith Jones, Summersville, Mo. and 4 great grandchildren.

Services will be 10:30 Tuesday, Jan. 24 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial at 3 pm at Resthaven Cemetery, West Des Moines, where Flag presentation will be conducted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23 at the funeral home on West Ridgeway, continuing for one hour before the service on Tuesday. The funeral will be live streamed on the Hagartywaychoffgrarup YouTube page. A link will be on our website.

Memorials: directed to Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.