Frederick George Knapp Jr.

October 1, 1930-September 29, 2022

WATERLOO-Frederick George Knapp Jr., 91, of Waterloo, finally met his Savior face to face on Thursday, September 29, 2022, while a resident at La Porte City Specialty Care. He was born on October 1, 1930, in McGregor, IA, the son of Frederick Sr. and Gertrude Schwarz Knapp. Fred graduated from Waterloo East High School and married Catherine Boleyn on June 18, 1951. To this union the couple was blessed with five children.

Fred was a dedicated, hard working man. He worked as an industrial engineer at Rath Packing until it’s closing in 1985. During that time he also worked at Sears in the evenings. In retirement, Fred especially enjoyed being a tour guide at John Deere.

Fred was a long time member of Cedar Valley Church and Grace Baptist Church, and served as deacon, Sunday school teacher, financial secretary, usher and greeter.

Fred loved woodworking and fishing. He was also a talented musician playing both guitar and harmonica. His dedication and love for his Savior was demonstrated by his daily Bible Studies conducted before Fred went to work.

Fred is survived by his wife of 71 years who he loved dearly, Kate; children Steve (Lori) Knapp, Judy Smock, and Richard Knapp, all of Waterloo; 14 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his sons Ronald and Thomas, and brothers Donald and Sheridan.

Funeral services for Fred will be Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:30 AM at Cedar Valley Church, 3520 Ansborough Ave., Waterloo with visitation for an hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Garden of Memories Cemetery. As a show of sympathy, memorials should be directed to the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lockefuneral.services.com. Locke at Tower Park is assisting the family.