WATERLOO — Frederick Gale “Fred” White, 91, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, July 25, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
He was born May 13, 1927, in Waterloo, son of Gale A. and Hattie M. Klatt White. He married Ruth E. Mixdorf on June 28, 1953, at First Lutheran Church in Waterloo.
Fred graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945 and attended the University of Wyoming in Laramie and the Iowa State Teachers College as an undergraduate before graduating from the University of Chicago Law School in 1951.
He practiced law in the Waterloo area for more than 60 years. He worked as a trial attorney, trying hundreds of cases all over Northeast Iowa. He served as the assistant county attorney in Black Hawk County. He also worked at Rath Meat Packing Co. and taught a class at UNI for some years. Fred served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II as a cryptographic technician. He helped found Iowa Legal Aid; was a member of the Iowa, American and Black Hawk County Bar Associations, the Iowa Academy of Trial Lawyers, Iowa Board of Bar Examiners and the American Civil Liberties Union.
Survived by: his wife; a daughter, Lu Ann (Barry Russell) White of Johnston; three brothers-in-law; a sister-in-law; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a daughter, Sue Ellen White; and two brothers, Richard “Dick” and John.
Services: 11:30 a.m. Monday, July 30, at the Katharine Graham Pahl Chapel at Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery; burial in Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites by the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and Waterloo AMVETS Post 19. Visitation is 2 to 4 p.m. today, July 29, at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: may be directed to the Iowa Legal Aid Foundation, 1111 Ninth St., Suite 230, Des Moine, IA, 50314, Salvation Army, or the Waterloo Public Library.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
