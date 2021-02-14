1924-2021
Waterloo—Frederick (Fred) A. Huting passed away at age 96 on 2/12/21 at Windhaven Assisted Living in Cedar Falls Iowa. A lifetime Iowan born in Waterloo Iowa in 1924, he lived in both Waterloo and Clayton.
Fred grew up in the depression and talked about walking the railroad tracks to find coal for heating the family house. He was a Petty Officer Aviation Ordinance in the US Navy and bravely served his country during World War II. He married June Diestler in 1948. They lived a wonderful life together until she passed away in 2017. Their many adventures included back packing through Europe, hiking on the Appalachian trail, and restoration of a Northwoods cabin that became their summer retirement home and still remains in the family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, camping, boating, and fishing. He was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed remodeling projects.
Fred had several interesting jobs in his lifetime including Customer Service for Mid American Energy, Quality Control Inspector at the Duane Arnold Nuclear Power Plant, Waterloo City Building Inspector, Fish and Game Specialist with the DNR, and Mayor of Clayton Iowa.
Fred is survived by his three sons, Mark (Cynthia), Paul (Melinda), and Dean (Cindy); 9 grandchildren, Sara, Joel (Becky), Kathy (Tim), Matthew, Jeff (Marina), David (Almira), Keely, Lael (Kyle), and Logan; 4 step grandchildren, Hawkin, Finley, Walker and Turner; and 5 great grandchildren.
Fred had a robust and fun-loving family. He often times talked about his father playing the fiddle and calling square dances in their Waterloo home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Art and Freida; his wife, June; brothers, Clarence and Dale; sisters, Louise, Alice, Geraldine, Evelyn, Esther, Jane; and a grandson, Dan.
Due to COVID-19 there will not be a memorial service at this time. Later this summer a Celebration of Life is being planned. Relatives and friends will be notified.
Memorials may be directed to: National Arbor Day Foundation, Attn: Trees in Memory, 211 N. 12th St. Lincoln, NE 68508.
Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel is assisting family will arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.