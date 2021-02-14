Frederick (Fred) A. Huting

Fred grew up in the depression and talked about walking the railroad tracks to find coal for heating the family house. He was a Petty Officer Aviation Ordinance in the US Navy and bravely served his country during World War II. He married June Diestler in 1948. They lived a wonderful life together until she passed away in 2017. Their many adventures included back packing through Europe, hiking on the Appalachian trail, and restoration of a Northwoods cabin that became their summer retirement home and still remains in the family. He also enjoyed spending time with his family, hiking, camping, boating, and fishing. He was a skilled craftsman and enjoyed remodeling projects.