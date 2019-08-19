(1936-2019)
INDEPENDENCE — Freddie H. Staton, 83, of rural Independence, died Friday, Aug. 16, at the Buchanan County Health Center in Independence.
He was born March 25, 1936, in rural Buchanan County, son of George Henry and Neva Laurena (Sauer) Staton. He married Virginia Anne McCorkle on Nov. 3, 1962, at First Methodist Church in Independence.
He graduated from high school in Brandon in 1956. From 1957 until 1959, he served in the U.S. Army. Mr. Staton was a lifelong farmer. He also worked for several years at John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works and Larson Construction in Independence, retiring in 2006. He was a life member of the Bechter-Boies V.F.W. Post #2440, and he was formerly a member of the U.A.W. Local #838.
Survived by: his wife; two sons, Tom (Kim) Staton and Ken Staton, both of Urbandale; a daughter, Stephanie (Pat) Decker of Cedar Rapids; five grandchildren, Paige, Blake and Isabelle Staton, and Lindsey and Mitch Decker; a sister, Marlene Schmitt of Robins; a niece and several nephews; and a sister-in-law, Nancy Birdwell of Iowa Falls.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister in infancy.
Private burial services: will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, Independence. Friends may call for visitation from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at White Funeral Home, Independence.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
He enjoyed being outside and spending time with his family and friends. In later years, he enjoyed participating in tractor rides.
