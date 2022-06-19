June 14, 1924-April 12, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Freda May Hansen, 97, Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at UnityPoint Allen Hospital. Freda May was born in Grinnell, IA June 14, 1924 to Noah Hunter and Florence Ellen (Sparks) Halterman. Noah died December 15, 1924. She was raised by her Papa, Earl Howell and her mother.

Her family moved to Cedar Falls March 11, 1935.

Freda May graduated from Cedar Falls High in 1943 and was employed in defense work in Waterloo and near the end of the war she worked at the Busy Bee Café in Cedar Falls.

Freda May married Earl Hansen on May 9, 1946. They had 4 children and were married for 59 years. In 1972, she was employed by John Deere Tractor Works for 15 years.

Freda May is survived by a daughter, Earlene (Perry) King of Mantorville, MN; sons, Robin (Linda) Hansen of Ankeny and Bryan Hansen of Cedar Falls. Grandchildren: Brenda (Erik Patten) King, Alex (Kelly) King, Dustin Hansen, Stacie (Travis) Bogan, Courtney (Mason) Haynes. 8 great-grandchildren and a sister Carol Farrell. She is preceded in death by her husband; a son, Alan Earl (18 mo); her parents; and siblings, Ellen, Roy, Iva and Ardith.

The graveside service for Freda May will be at 11:15 AM on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM—11:00 AM on Thursday, June 23 at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org.