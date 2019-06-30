Freda Lovejoy, 96, of Cedar Falls, Iowa, was called home to the Church Triumphant to be with the Lord in Heaven on Friday, June 28, 2019. Services will be determined at a later date. Arrangements by Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Freda was born Oct. 17, 1922, in Kimballton, Iowa, the daughter of Davida and Edward Jensen. She attended Teacher's College High School and graduated in 1940, then went on to attend Gates Business College in Waterloo. Freda married Robert Lovejoy on May 18, 1944, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls and they celebrated 69 years together until Robert's death on October 5, 2013. She worked as secretary/office manager at Bethlehem Lutheran Church from 1969-1986.
Freda was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She was an active member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Freda loved her church and her many friends. She was compassionate, kind, thoughtful and generous, which she practiced every day. There wasn't anything Freda wouldn't do if asked. She truly was a woman who walked with Jesus and that was her greatest legacy to all she touched.
Freda is survived by one son, Scott (Karen) Lovejoy, of Flower Mound, Texas; one daughter, Karen (James) Proffitt, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; four granddaughters, Ashton (Glenn) Wilson and Shelby Lovejoy, Amanda (Richard) Beitz and Emily (Nick) Jungling; six great-grandchildren, Ellie, Carter, and Robert Beitz, Sophia Jungling, Greyson and Sawyer Wilson; and seven nieces and nephews, Cinda (Tom) Melloy, David (Jane) Jensen, Sue Knell, Sallie (Dave) Buelow, Eric (Debbie) Jensen, Darlene (Ivan) McKee and Nancy Dunkelberg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Lovejoy; her parents, Davida and Edward Jensen; and brother and sister-in-law, Arno and Joan Jensen.
Please share a memory of Freda at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
