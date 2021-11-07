July 23, 1942-November 4, 2021

KESLEY-Fred William Maifeld, age 79, of Kesley, Iowa, was born the son of John and Esther Lucille (Essman) Maifeld on July 23, 1942, at home in rural Ackley, Iowa. Fred graduated from Ackley High School in 1960. Fred also graduated from Ellsworth Community College in Iowa Falls, Iowa, and Graduate School of Banking in Madison, Wisconsin.

On January 30, 1963, Fred was united in marriage with Wava Jean Ubben at the Dumont United Methodist Church in Dumont, Iowa. The couple made their home in Kesley, Iowa. Fred started as a teller in the Kesley State Bank and later became the owner of Iowa State Banks located in Kesley, Clarksville and Parkersburg. In 2018, the Iowa State Bank celebrated its 100th anniversary. Fred supported his community in many ways. He even bought the Kesley Grocery so residents would have a place to shop in Kesley. Fred sold insurance, and won numerous awards in the insurance and banking industry. He also enjoyed farming, riding his tractor and was very proud of the Angus cattle he raised.

Fred was a member of Washington Reformed Church in rural Ackley. He was also a member of the Butler County Fair Board, and was instrumental in bringing the winner of American Idol, Maddie Poppe, to the fair grounds for a concert. Fred loved being outside. He enjoyed farming, fishing, gardening, mowing and riding horses. Fred loved excitement including playing pranks on family and friends.

Fred died Thursday, November 4, 2021, at his home in Kesley, from natural causes. Fred is preceded in death by Wava, his wife of 58 years, on May 30, 2021; his parents; an infant sister and a sister-in-law, Elaine Maifeld.

Fred is survived by two daughters, Rhonda Maifeld of Waterloo, Iowa, and Lori Maifeld of Waterloo; six siblings, Lester & Gail Maifeld of Burnsville, Minnesota, Russell Maifeld of Galesburg, Illinois, Roger & Connie Maifeld of Parkersburg, Arlyn & Grace Maifeld of Manchester, Iowa, Ruth and David Nash of Norwalk, Iowa and Mary & Kent Mollenbeck of Hampton, Iowa; one brother-in-law, Robert & Sally Ubben of Ackley; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Washington Reformed Church, with burial in the Washington Reformed Cemetery, both in rural Ackley.

Visitation will be from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Parkersburg, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the church.

Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com