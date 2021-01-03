October 5, 1927-December 24, 2020
Fred Wessendorf (93) formerly of the Des Moines area, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
Fred was born on October 5, 1927 in Storm Lake, Iowa to William H. and Alice (Minglin) Wessendorf. He graduated from Nemaha High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a Personnel Specialist in the Battalion Headquarters of the 65th Engineer Combat Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, Japan.
Fred enrolled in Buena Vista University in 1948 and graduated in June 1951. He was on the debate team all three years. In 1956 he received his master’s degree from the University Of Northern Colorado. He did additional graduate work at Iowa State University and University of Iowa.
While a student in Buena Vista University, Fred married Donna Joan Stock of Lake View, Iowa. The wedding was held in Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake, Iowa. They had four children
Fred and Donna began teaching in the fall of 1951 at Cornell, Iowa. Donna taught first and second grade and Fred taught English and business subjects plus coached boys and girl’s high school basketball, baseball, speech teams and directed school plays. In 1954, Fred became high school principal at Dolliver, Iowa. From there they moved to Fenton, Iowa where Fred coached high school sports and taught science classes. They then moved to Churdan, Iowa where Fred was the high school principal.
In 1958, Fred accepted the superintendent’s job at Rake, Iowa. From 1962 to 1966 he was superintendent of Sheffield, Iowa and then moved to Strawberry Point to become superintendent at Starmont Community School. In 1969 Fred accepted the position of Director of Business Affairs for the Cedar Falls Community School.
Fred and Donna moved to West Des Moines in 1989 when Fred accepted the position of Director of Field Services with the Iowa Association of School Boards. He worked with many school boards doing superintendent searches for local school boards, chief administrator searches for area education agencies and presidential searches for community colleges in Iowa. Fred retired in 1998.
During his professional career Fred served on many boards and committees and was a member of several organizations. Memberships included: Chamber of Commerce (Legislative committee), Lutheran Church (Sunday School Superintendent, Convention Delegate, Building Committee and Long Range Planning Committee), Boy Scouts of America (District Council), Rotary International (Club Secretary, Paul Harris Fellow), Lions Club (Club Secretary), Des Moines Golden K Kiwanis Club (Club President, Kiwanis District Distinguished President Award, several committees). In 2013 Fred served two terms as Lt. Governor for Kiwanis Division 16. He received the Kiwanis District Distinguished Lt. Gov. Award. He was also a Kiwanis Walter Zeller Fellow. Fred’s other memberships included Association of School Business Officials International (Board of Directors), Iowa Association of School Board Officials (State President), American Association of School Administrators (Iowa Representative on Regional Planning Committee), National Department of Rural Education (Iowa State Director, National Directors Committee, Regional Representative for U.S. Office of Education Committee on Accounting Manual Handbook II, Revised), Phi Delta Kappa, Urbandale American Legion Post 663, and Chair of ARMS Association for several years.
Fred is survived by his children, Chris Wessendorf of Sacramento, CA; Tom (Provi) Wessendorf of Chicago, IL; Nancy (Mike) Holt of Wichita, KS; and Beth Galles of Cedar Falls, IA.; his grandchildren, Amy, Sarah, Jason, Daniel, Jeremy, Jordan, Cole and Sydney; great –grandchildren, Abby, Noah, Jacob, Joshua, Isabelle, Kaitlin, Madilin, Ethan, Lillian, Greyson and Hayes Frederick; and his brother, Bill (Grace) Wessendorf of Newell, Iowa.
Fred was preceded in death by his wife Donna on December 18, 2017 and his brother George in 1987.
Memorials contributions may be made out to Faith Lutheran Church or Northeast Iowa Food Bank. Please mail condolences and contributions to Nancy Holt 13902 W Westport Ct. Wichita KS 67235.
A private family service will be held at 11 am on Thursday, January 7, 2021 at Faith Lutheran Church, 10395 University Avenue, Clive, IA. The service will be livestreamed on Fred’s obituary page at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com. Burial will be at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa.
