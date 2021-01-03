October 5, 1927-December 24, 2020

Fred Wessendorf (93) formerly of the Des Moines area, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 in Cedar Falls, Iowa.

Fred was born on October 5, 1927 in Storm Lake, Iowa to William H. and Alice (Minglin) Wessendorf. He graduated from Nemaha High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army. He served as a Personnel Specialist in the Battalion Headquarters of the 65th Engineer Combat Battalion, 25th Infantry Division, Japan.

Fred enrolled in Buena Vista University in 1948 and graduated in June 1951. He was on the debate team all three years. In 1956 he received his master’s degree from the University Of Northern Colorado. He did additional graduate work at Iowa State University and University of Iowa.

While a student in Buena Vista University, Fred married Donna Joan Stock of Lake View, Iowa. The wedding was held in Peace Lutheran Church in Wall Lake, Iowa. They had four children