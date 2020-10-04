(1935-2020)

Fred W. Hallberg, age 85, of Waverly, passed away peacefully of natural causes at the Waverly Health Center on Saturday, September 26, 2020.

Fred was born to Fred and Olga Hallberg on August 15, 1935, in Minneapolis, Minn. He graduated from the University of Minnesota with a B.A., M.A. and a Ph.D. in Philosophy. He later returned to Iowa State University for his masters in psychology.

He spent several years serving his country with the United States Army after graduating from U of M. He married Dorothy Angell in 1958 and they had two children, David W. Hallberg and Cynthia E. Patsche.

In 1967,Fred moved his family to Janesville, when he began teaching philosophy and humanities at the University of Northern Iowa. He retired after 31 years of sharing his knowledge and wisdom with thousands of students.

He and his second wife, Lorraine, were married in 1985. They resided in Janesville, until 2010 when they moved to Eisenach Village in Waverly, Iowa. Fred and Lorraine spent many summers traveling and exploring other countries.