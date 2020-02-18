Fred S. Schoentag

(1936-2020)
CEDAR FALLS -- Fred Sigmund Schoentag, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 24, 1936, at Oelwein, the son of Harold Sigmund and Florence Grace (Wilson) Schoentag. On June 12, 1960, he married Betty Brown at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.
Fred graduated from Oelwein High School in 1953. In 1957, he received his bachelor's degree in sociology and education from Upper Iowa University and in 1962 received his master's degree from State College of Iowa (UNI) in education administration. He was an educator in Vinton Community School District from 1957 to 1973 and was a teacher, counselor and administrator. From 1973 to 1985, Fred was an agent and agency manager for State Farm Insurance in Cedar Rapids. In 1985, Fred moved his State Farm agency to Waterloo until his retirement in 2003.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: his wife of almost 60 years; two sons, Chris (Brenda) Schoentag of Cedar Falls and Brad (Liz) Schoentag of Oswego, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Spencer and Sydney Schoentag and Joel and Cassie Schoentag.
Preceded in death by: his parents; infant daughter, Chandra Schoentag; brother, Donald Harold Schoentag; and a stillborn brother.
Memorial service: 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the Floral Hills Funeral Home in rural Oelwein, with inurnment at Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. Memorial visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20, at the Diamond Event Center, Jorgensen Plaza – Western Home Communities, 5307 Caraway Lane, Cedar Falls 50613.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the University of Northern Iowa Alumni Association or in his name at www.adv.uni.edu/foundationledgeform.aspx.
Online condolences may be left at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com.
Some of Fred's favorite things were to spend time with his family and take Betty on rides in their convertible. He was a skilled woodworker and an avid gun enthusiast who loved to spend time at the range. Fred was never one to stay still, spending time tinkering on more projects than he could remember.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.