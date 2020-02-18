Fred S. Schoentag

(1936-2020)

CEDAR FALLS -- Fred Sigmund Schoentag, 83, of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Feb. 16, at MercyOne Medical Center in Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 24, 1936, at Oelwein, the son of Harold Sigmund and Florence Grace (Wilson) Schoentag. On June 12, 1960, he married Betty Brown at the Little Brown Church in Nashua.

Fred graduated from Oelwein High School in 1953. In 1957, he received his bachelor's degree in sociology and education from Upper Iowa University and in 1962 received his master's degree from State College of Iowa (UNI) in education administration. He was an educator in Vinton Community School District from 1957 to 1973 and was a teacher, counselor and administrator. From 1973 to 1985, Fred was an agent and agency manager for State Farm Insurance in Cedar Rapids. In 1985, Fred moved his State Farm agency to Waterloo until his retirement in 2003.

Survived by: his wife of almost 60 years; two sons, Chris (Brenda) Schoentag of Cedar Falls and Brad (Liz) Schoentag of Oswego, Ill.; and four grandchildren, Spencer and Sydney Schoentag and Joel and Cassie Schoentag.

Preceded in death by: his parents; infant daughter, Chandra Schoentag; brother, Donald Harold Schoentag; and a stillborn brother.