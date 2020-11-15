Fred L. Roquet

October 18, 1942-November 10, 2020
Mt. Auburn, IA—Fred Laverne Roquet, 78, left us on November 10, 2020, and was formerly of Mt. Auburn, IA. He passed away at the Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo, Iowa, from underline health conditions and COVID-19.
Fred joined the Army right out of school and served for four years, worked many years for John Deere in Waterloo, Iowa and retired from Exide Batteries in Manchester, Iowa. After retiring he enjoyed his time with family.
Fred was born October 18, 1942 in Waterloo, Iowa to the late Richard and Minnie (Holtzman) Roquet. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Dottie Roquet; parents; brothers, Frank and Louise; sister Phyllis; Laney Rose Dalton, and a stepson, Brandon Miller.
He is survived by four daughters, Maria (Jay) Osmundson, Rose Boyd, Brenda (Ray) Roling, Tina (Tim) Dalton; sons, Brian (Mel) Miller and Brian (Jeanne) Roquet; brother, Steve (Chery) Roquet; sisters, Fran (Dean) Smith, Beverly (Geary) Frost, Barbara Roquet, Debra (Larry) Joel; sister-in laws, Rose Roquet and Kathy Roquet; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a private service at the Dunkerton Fairview-Lester Cemetery on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm for immediate family only.
Online condolences may be left at www.iowacremation.com under “obituaries”.
