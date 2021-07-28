February 3, 1935-July 25, 2021

APLINGTON-Fred Jerry Bolhuis, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, Iowa. He was born the son of Jerry and Berdene (Kruger) Bolhuis on February 3, 1935.

Fred graduated from Eleanor Country School. Later he received certification from Metropolitan Schools of Law Enforcement. He was offered a couple of positions, but declined them, as he knew the possible dangers associated with these. He was a believer of family first and decided that farming would be best for them.

On June 3, 1953, he was united in marriage with Eunice Elaine Cassmann at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa. They first lived in Austinville, Iowa, in a small house just north of the school. Fred was working for John and Gacena Nevenhoven prior to getting married. In 1955, John built a tenant house for them on the farm. Fred worked for them 25 years until John and Gacena retired. Fred then took over the farm operation for 8 years. Fred and Eunice then purchased a farm south west of Aplington on Grand Avenue. They farmed there until 2017, and then moved to Aplington. If you ever wanted to find Fred, all you had to do was listen for him whistling or yodeling.