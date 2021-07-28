February 3, 1935-July 25, 2021
APLINGTON-Fred Jerry Bolhuis, age 86, passed away Sunday, July 25, 2021, at Maple Manor Village in Aplington, Iowa. He was born the son of Jerry and Berdene (Kruger) Bolhuis on February 3, 1935.
Fred graduated from Eleanor Country School. Later he received certification from Metropolitan Schools of Law Enforcement. He was offered a couple of positions, but declined them, as he knew the possible dangers associated with these. He was a believer of family first and decided that farming would be best for them.
On June 3, 1953, he was united in marriage with Eunice Elaine Cassmann at St. James Lutheran Church in Allison, Iowa. They first lived in Austinville, Iowa, in a small house just north of the school. Fred was working for John and Gacena Nevenhoven prior to getting married. In 1955, John built a tenant house for them on the farm. Fred worked for them 25 years until John and Gacena retired. Fred then took over the farm operation for 8 years. Fred and Eunice then purchased a farm south west of Aplington on Grand Avenue. They farmed there until 2017, and then moved to Aplington. If you ever wanted to find Fred, all you had to do was listen for him whistling or yodeling.
Fred was baptized in the Christian faith and was an active and faithful member of the Austinville Christian Reformed Church. He served as deacon, church treasurer for 16 years, and was in men’s society. With his strong faith, he said he was ready to meet Jesus.
Fred was a member of ALPCA, ALPCA Heartland Region, and ASCC. He also did a lot of electrical wiring for people, enjoyed hunting, taking trips, collecting license plates, counter check blanks, and other items that interested him. He also enjoyed Tuesday morning coffee at the Austinville Historical Building. Fred loved spending time with his family.Fred is preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Grace in infancy and AnnaMae Rewerts; 1 bother, Chris Bolhuis; 1 grandson, Jonathan Bolhuis; and a daughter-in-law, Denise (Dee) Bolhuis.
Fred is survived by his wife, Eunice of 68 years; 2 sons, Larry (Stephanie) Bolhuis of Aplington and Garry Bolhuis of Clarksville; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Bolhuis of Cedar Falls; grandchildren, Jason (Julie) Bolhuis, Glynna Borwig, LeeAnn Bolhuis, Denielle (Bret) Badker Joshua (Tracie) Bolhuis, Justin (Heidi) Bolhuis; great grandchildren, Clare, Audrey, Zooey, Tyler, Brittany, Keegan, Jocyln, Shonna, Tyson, Jordan, Carley, Devin, Lauren, Carver, Kale, Haley, Jack, Brock, Brayden, Brogan; great-great grandchildren, Kaden, Jaxsyn; along with cousins, nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Christian Reformed Church, with burial in the Memorial Park Cemetery, both in Austinville. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, at the Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel in Aplington, (319)346-1534, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials may be directed to the family. Redman Funeral & Cremation Services—Aplington Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.redmanfuneral.com
