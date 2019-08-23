Fred J. Harris, 86, died at peace, with his wife of 67 years and several of his children. Fred was born December 12, 1932 in Cresco, Iowa.
He moved to Waterloo when he was a young man and dedicated his life to building a future there; complete with a beautiful wife, a large family and a successful business. He accomplished it all!
Fred married Lucille (Broeffle) in 1952. They had their first child a year later and eight more children soon followed. Fred was so happy to say that all of his children attended Blessed Sacrament as well as Columbus High School.
Throughout the growth of his family the small business he started took off. Through dedication, intelligence, hard work and an optimistic attitude, Fred built his independently owned residential, commercial and industrial cleaning company, Harris Cleaning, Inc. When Fred retired after 48 years, several of his children took on his dream. He was thrilled to witness them bring about even more success.
Fred was a proud parent and an even prouder grandparent of 21 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
He is survived by his nine children: Doug (Sheri) Harris and their two children, Ronda (Michael) Schmitz of Waverly and their three children, Bruce (Marcia) Harris of Quasqueton and their two children, Becky (Jim) Midthum of Vinton and their two children, Kellee (Patrick) Drewelow of Marion and their three children, Lori (Craig) McIntyre of Waterloo and their two children, Lisa (Paul) Zirpolo of Michiana, Mich. and their two children, Brian (Hope) Harris of Waterloo and their two children and Tim (Tina) Harris of Waterloo and their three children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Georgina Harris and his five siblings, John Henry, Francis, Roger and George Harris and Kathryn O'Brien, as well as one grandson, Joey Barker.
Fred will be missed by so many people as he made it his personal mission to meet and share stories, jokes and his sincere friendship with those he encountered. The world was a better place having been blessed with Fred. He will be remembered forever!
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, August 24 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with entombment in Mt. Olivet mausoleum. Public visitation will be from 4-7 pm Friday, August 23 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 4th degree Knights of Columbus rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the local Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.