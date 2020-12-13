November 9, 1942-November 18, 2020

Fred Hickman, 78, of Evansdale, died at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, of complications from COVID. He was born November 9, 1942, in Waterloo, son of Harry W. and Ruth E. Vokes Hickman. Fred graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1960 and later attended classes at UNI. On October 10, 1960, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He achieved the rank of Lance Corporal specializing in 0811 Heavy Artillery/8” Howitzer. He fired High Expert M-1 Rifleman, completed Atomic, Biological, & Chemical Defense School, served as an MP and was stationed at 29 Palms, CA. Fred was a recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, the Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and the National Defense Service Medal.

Fred married Linda Lawless on January 4, 1963, in Waterloo. He was employed by Deere & Co retiring as General Supervisor of Security and Housekeeping after 34 years. Most recently he enjoyed working with his wife as a carrier for the Waterloo/Cedar Falls Courier.