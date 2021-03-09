November 13, 1937-March 6, 2021

Fred Harlan Emkes, 83, of Cedar Falls passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021, at the Martin Suites at Western Home Communities. He was born November 13, 1937, in Grundy Center, son of Anton and Jennie (Hempen) Emkes. Fred graduated in 1956 from Fredericksburg High School. He served in the U.S. Army from 1960-62 as an aviation machinist/SP5 with the 591st T. Company in Germany, then as a reservist until 1966. He married Suzanne Ashby on June 22, 1963 in Fredericksburg. Fred worked for John Deere for 35 years retiring in 1994.

Fred was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Herman Emkes; and a brother-in-law, John Kottke. He is survived by his wife; 2 sons, Ed (Tammy) of Cedar Falls and Jack (Tammy) of Marion; 5 grandchildren: Anthony (Caitlin) Emkes of Mosinee, WI; Amber and Tyler Emkes of Cedar Falls; Cassy (Clay) Schommer of Davenport; and Christine (Caleb) Hess of Cedar Falls; 4 great-grandchildren: Oliver and Finn Emkes of WI; and Theo and Lily Schommer of Davenport; a brother, George (Molly) of Albuquerque, NM; a sister Jeanette Kottke of New Hampton; a sister-in-law, LaVonne Emkes of Waverly; 3 nephews; and 2 nieces.