January 14, 1953-May 17, 2023

WATERLOO-Fred Barton, Jr. (70) of Waterloo passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center on May 17, 2023, from natural causes. Per his wishes, a private Celebration of Life was held with the family.

Fred is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Jolene; son Fred (Morgan) Barton, III of Waterloo; son Justin (Callie) Barton of Cedar Falls; 6 grandchildren; sister Doris Relyea of Las Vegas, NV; sister Sophie (Jerry) Stametz of Easton, PA; brother George Barton of Hilo, HI; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Gladys Roork.

Fred was born January 14, 1953, to Fred Barton, Sr., and Ramona Eiselstein in Dansalan, Lanao, Philippines. The Barton family immigrated to the United States and Fred later graduated from Belmont High School in Los Angeles before attending Long Beach City College.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, Fred enlisted at the age of 19 and honorably served for 17 years, being awarded several ribbons and medals during his career. He attained the rank of Sergeant First Class and was actively deployed twice during the Gulf War conflict. While serving in the Army, he met Jolene Garbes and they later married on October 10, 1986, in Reidsville, GA.

Following his service, Fred settled with his family in Waterloo. He joined Tyson Fresh Meats and worked there for 20 years before his retirement in 2014. Fred enjoyed fishing, woodworking, and experimenting with new recipes, but most of all, he loved spending time with family. He was always up for a game of cards and would share crazy stories of his time overseas during get-togethers. His smile and laughter will forever be remembered by those close to him.

