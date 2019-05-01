(1933-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Fred A. Sharar Sr., 85, of Parkersburg, died Sunday, April 28, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born Aug. 11, 1933, in Estherville, son of Homer and Erma St. Clair Sharar; after Homer’s death he was raised by his stepfather, Earl Thompson.
Fred served with U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked at John Deere for 30 years as a core finisher. He was also a member of Ridgeway Bethel Baptist Church.
Survived by: two sons, Fred A. (Lori) Sharar Jr. of Waterloo and Aaron Sharar of Cedar Falls; two daughters, Theresa Sharar of Washburn and Dawn (Bob) Parks of Fairmont‚ Minn.; a brother, Norman (Xanta) Sharar of Sumner; a sister, Ethel Stocks of Evansdale; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; three stepdaughters, Michelle (Stan) Hood of Cedar Falls, Tammy (Pat Burt) Stapleton of Aurora‚ Colo., and Roberta (Joe) Pope of Waterloo; and a stepson, Craig (Cindy) Stuber of Grundy Center.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his stepfather; two brothers, Merle and Elmer Sharar; a stepdaughter, Denise M. Boose; a stepgrandson, Michael Eiffler; a stepgranddaughter, Jennifer Boose; a stepgreat-grandson, Kaleb Reddout; and a brother-in-law, Carl Stocks.
Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at Locke Funeral Home, with military rites conducted at 6:30 p.m. by Waterloo AMVETS Post 19, Evansdale AMVETS Post 31 and the U.S. Marine Corps honors detail.
Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.
