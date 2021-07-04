July 11, 1943-June 30, 2021

DUNKERTON-Fred A. Nordman was born July 11, 1943 in Waterloo, IA: the son of Glen and Mauree (Lockard) Nordman. He graduated from East High School in Waterloo. Fred married Elaine Christopherson on July 6, 1964 in rural Aplington. They were married for 57 years.

Fred worked at Lockard Construction as a heavy equipment operator. He retired from Kinder-Morgan in 2013. Fred enjoyed fishing, photography, shooting sports, machinery operation and earth moving equipment, if it had a lever in it, then Fred loved to operate it.

Fred passed away on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at MercyOne at the age of 77 of a brain hemorrhage. He is preceded in death by his son Dean in 2008 and his brother Eric in 2021. Fred is survived by his wife, Elaine of Dunkerton; a son, Jim (Carrie) Nordman of Cedar Rapids; a daughter-in-law, Cindey Nordman of Jacksonville, FL; a brother, Tony (Roxann) of Phoenix, AZ; 4 grandchildren, Lochlan, Lucas, Kade and Kayla Nordman; special friends, Kamal and Maggie Mnayer of Waterloo, and their children, Joseph (Jamie), Alia, and Lenah (Darren) Oltman and their children Carson, Maddie, and Dax; and several nieces and nephews.

Fred accepted Christ as his personal savior in March 1958 when he realized that he was the lost one that Jesus came to seek and save. Luke 19:10