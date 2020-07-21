Franklin E. Lane

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1941-2020)

Franklin Earl Lane found peace on October 24, 2019 at the age of 78 with family by his side in Phoenix, AZ. Born in Atlantic, Iowa on July 21, 1941 to Frank E. Lane and Ruth(Clark) Lane.

He worked at John Deere for 33 years and truly enjoyed his 26 years of retirement.

A gifted artist and athlete. A State Champion wrestler from West High School (1959). He was extremely proud when inducted to the West High wrestling hall of fame in 1999. He always spoke fondly of his coach and team mates.

He loved the outdoors, picking wild asparagus, uncovering the elusive morel mushrooms, hunting, and fishing for walleyes on the Cedar River. Frank was always happiest doing these things.

Survived by Debra (Greg) O'Connell, Teresa (Mark) Freding and Frank Dean (Pam) Lane. He was a proud grandfather of 8 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. He also leaves behind 4 brothers, Roger Lane, Scott Lane, Mark Lane, and Rodney Clark; and 1 sister, Nedra Coyle. Further survived by family and friends.

A special thanks to those who helped along the way in his time of need

Unfortunately, due to the outbreak of COVID-19, our attempts to hold a celebration of life have been put on hold.

We love you, miss you and will never forget you.

