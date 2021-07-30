November 8, 1944-July 29, 2021

QUASQUETON-Franklin “Dean” Deemer, 76, of Quasqueton, IA, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the ABCM Rehabilitation Center – East Campus in Independence, IA.

Dean was born on November 8, 1944, in Mt. Ayr, IA the son of Frank J. and Pauline B. (Willey) Deemer.

He was a 1964 graduate of the Grand Valley High School in Kellerton, IA. Following his graduation, he attended a Trade School in Omaha, NE. On January 8, 2012, he married Wanda Lou Kress in Quasqueton, Iowa where the couple made their home.

Dean loved farming and enjoyed square dancing and playing cards with family and friends.

He is survived by his wife Wanda, a son; Gary (Tina) Deemer, three stepchildren; Dean (Teresa) Kress, Tom (Rhonda) Kress, and Melinda (James) Mormann. Two grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, a brother in infancy, and a sister, Beverly Gillespie.

Memorial services will be held at 2 PM Sunday at the Reiff Family Center, Independence where friends may call from 1:30Pm to services. Inurnment services to be held Monday at Rose Hill Cemetery, Mt. Ayr, IA.

