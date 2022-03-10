GRIMES-Frank Wilson, age 73, of Grimes, IA, passed away on February 28, 2022.
Frank is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn, and their three children; Aaron (Kim) of Norwalk, IA, Ian (Jenny) of Brainerd, MN, and Seth (Mandy) of Ramsey, MN, and 5 grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents Paul and Leota Hilton of Waterloo.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Grace West Church, 6820 Ashworth Rd, West Des Moines on Saturday, March 19th, at 11:00 am followed by a luncheon. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church.
