Frank “Bud” Van Kerckhove

WATERLOO — Frank W. “Bud” Van Kerckhove, 97, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 12, at Lakeview Landing of Friendship Village.

He was born July 15, 1921, in Chicago, son of Frank A. and Frieda E. Schmidt Van Kerckhove. He married Betty L. Raisch in 1948; she died in 1984. He then married Betty M. (Jensen) Runyan in 1985; she died in 2016.

He graduated from Waterloo West High School 1939 and served in the U.S. Army during World War II in the European Theater. Bud owned and operated Display Sign Service until 1972, then sold to Blackhawk Broadcasting Co. He was a member of Trinity American Lutheran Church, past member of Martin Lodge No. 624 A.F. & A.M. and current member of Waterloo Lodge No. 105 A.F. & A.M., Scottish Rite, Waterloo High Twelve Club No. 46, Waterloo Elks Lodge No. 290 B.P.O.E. and the Waterloo American Legion Post 138. He went on the Honor Flight to Washington, D.C., in 2014 and developed the Friendship Village Veterans Memorial.

Survived by: a son, Bruce (Cheryl) Van Kerckhove of Cedar Rapids; two daughters, Becky (Jim) McCarter of Columbia‚ Mo., and Barbara (Dean Teeter) Earles of Urbandale; two stepdaughters, Carol Wisniewski of Manassas, Va., and Suzanne (Michael) Luers of Loudon, Tenn.; seven grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: his parents; and wives.

Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 18, at Trinity American Lutheran Church, 605 W. Fourth St., Waterloo, with private burial in Garden of Memories, with military rites by Waterloo American Legion Post 138, Waterloo VFW Post 1623 and the Iowa Army National Guard Honor Guard. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 17, at Locke Funeral Home, with a 7 p.m. Masonic service.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

