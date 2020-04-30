Frank R. Adair

(1925-2020)
TOLEDO -- Frank Reed Adair, 94, of Toledo, died Wednesday, April 29, at Iowa River Hospice Home in Marshalltown.
He was born Dec. 10, 1925, in Grundy County, son of Harry Morton and Alta Pearl (Taylor) Adair. He graduated from Toledo High School. On April 22, 1950, he married Floriss Davis at Toledo Methodist Church.
Frank started farming with his father, and then was career underwriter for Tama County Farm Bureau Insurance, ultimately becoming field underwriter for Farm Bureau. Frank was a member of Methodist Church and Toledo-Tama Kiwanis.
Survivors: his wife; his children, Diane (Larry) Criswell of Kickapoo, Ill., Debra (Timothy) Miller of Humboldt, Denise (Randy) Wade of North English, Damon (Kaye) Adair of Perry, Christi (Roger) Aikin of Bloomington, Ill., and CeAnn (Mike) Kreun of Bloomington, Ill.; his grandchildren, Cara (Beau) Dunham, Laura (Dan) Ramos, Ethan (Rebecca) Miller, Carly (Brent) Bauman, Levi (Crystal) Miller, Kelsey (Duane) Johnson, Kyle (Sara) Wade, Cole (Jenny) Adair, Quinn (Lauren) Adair, Clair (Chuck) Casagrande, Laine (Zach) Benchley, Paige Smid, Brant (Courtney) Kreun, Natalie Kreun, and Lily Kreun; 21 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a son-in-law, Dirk Smid; and siblings, Maxene Adair, Merlen (Jeanette) Adair, Florence (Don) Schildroth, Harry "Bud" (Collene) Adair, and Dale Adair as a child.
Services: Private family services will be held with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo. A public Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Christ United Methodist Church in Toledo or Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown.
Online condolences www.kruse-phillips.com.
He was active in preserving the Pioneer Cemeteries in Tama County. Frank was an avid reader. He enjoyed collecting antiques and refinishing furniture. His family was his pride and joy.
