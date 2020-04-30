Frank P. “Phil” Sproule

(1937-2020)
LA PORTE CITY - Frank Philip “Phil” Sproule, 82, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, April 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.
He was born Aug 19, 1937 in Villisca, son of John and Ila Mae (Philips) Sproule. Frank married Betty Colbert in 1958, they were later divorced. He married Janet (Miller) Wilson on Dec. 21, 1974.
He graduated from Griswold High School in 1955 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree in Business Administration and Distributive Education. He taught in Milwaukee, the Orange School system, East High School, La Porte City School system and North Iowa Area Community College before starting his own consulting business, TTI Atlanta, while living in Atlanta for more than 25 years.
Survivors: his wife; a daughter, Julie (Jim) Oetken of Flower Mound, Texas; three sons, Jim Sproule of Tumwater, Wash., and Jody and Robert (Dana) Wilson of La Porte City; 10 grandchildren, Dustin (Celia) and Tyler Sproule of Yuma, Ariz., Nick Deuel of Olympia, Wash., Hailey Sproule of Olympia, Wash., Emma Oetken of Flower Mound, Texas, Jake (Shelly) Wilson of La Porte City, Hannah (Brandt) Becker of La Porte City, and Luke, Emma, and Elli Wilson all of La Porte City; three great-granddaughters, Skylee and Ivy Sproule of Yuma, Ariz., and Autumn Sproule of Olympia, Wash.; and a brother, Jack (Geri) Sproule of Washington, Iowa.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Services: Due to the pandemic, a private family graveside inurnment will be held at Mount Auburn Cemetery. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. La Porte City Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, 606 E. Main St. La Porte City, IA 50651
Memorials: to the family. Cards sent to the funeral home will be forwarded to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Frank enjoyed the corporate business world in Atlanta, Ga., and did consulting and training seminars. He loved his family, friends and students and had a gift of never meeting a stranger he couldn't talk to which touched the lives of all he knew.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.