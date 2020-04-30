Frank P. “Phil” Sproule

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1937-2020)

LA PORTE CITY - Frank Philip “Phil” Sproule, 82, of La Porte City, died Wednesday, April 29, at Cedar Valley Hospice Home of cancer.

He was born Aug 19, 1937 in Villisca, son of John and Ila Mae (Philips) Sproule. Frank married Betty Colbert in 1958, they were later divorced. He married Janet (Miller) Wilson on Dec. 21, 1974.

He graduated from Griswold High School in 1955 and the University of Northern Iowa in 1959 with a Bachelor of Arts and Master's Degree in Business Administration and Distributive Education. He taught in Milwaukee, the Orange School system, East High School, La Porte City School system and North Iowa Area Community College before starting his own consulting business, TTI Atlanta, while living in Atlanta for more than 25 years.