November 6, 1932-September 11, 2021

CLUTIER-Frank Mike Kriz, 88, of Clutier, passed away Saturday, September 11, 2021 at MercyOne-Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, surrounded by his children. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, September 16, 2021 at 10:30 AM St. Paul Catholic Church in Traer with Father David Kucera as celebrant. Interment will follow at St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Clutier. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021, from 4—7 PM at Kruse-Phillips Funeral Home in Tama.

Frank was born November 6, 1932, on the farm in rural Clutier, the son of Joseph F. and Christina (Kadrmas) Kriz.

He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Korean War.

Frank started his career in construction operating with Krause Construction. He worked for 16 years at Wiecks Feed Store in Clutier and then started Palace Roofing with Merle Dostal, in Clutier until he retired.

On June 13, 1964, he was united in marriage to Marcella Marie Cecak at the St. Mary Catholic Church in Vining.