WATERLOO — Frank L. Hansel Sr., 75, of Waterloo, died Friday, Jan. 17, at UnityPoint Health–Allen Hospital.

He was born Dec. 7, 1944, in Waterloo, son of Marshall and Estella (Vaughn) Hansel. He married Mun Song Duk in 1988; she preceded him in death on March 21, 2013.

Frank served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He worked as a machinist at John Deere for 30 years until retiring in 1996.

Survivors include: five sons, Frank (Helen) Hansel Jr. of Independence, Marshall Hansel of Traer, Keven (Kat) Rand of Texas, Ben (Denise) Rand of Waterloo and Mike Wilson of Waterloo; 15 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; a brother, Steve Glaspie of Aplington; and sister, Judy Stiles.

Preceded in death by: his parents; a son, Scott Austin; two brothers, Dave Hansel and Jim Glaspie; and a sister, Judy Hingtgen.

Family-directed celebration of life: will be held at a later date

Frank enjoyed motorcycles, animals, movies and fishing.

