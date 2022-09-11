 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Frank “Jigs” Aiello

Frank “Jigs” Aiello

September 8, 2022

OELWEIN—Frank “Jigs” Aiello, 79, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 8, 2022.

Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Military Graveside Service by the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post #9. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Oelwein American Legion and the Oelwein VFW. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Jigs worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo from 1966-1992.

