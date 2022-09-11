September 8, 2022
OELWEIN—Frank “Jigs” Aiello, 79, of Oelwein, Iowa, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 8, 2022.
Funeral Service: 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein. Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Monday and for one hour before the service on Tuesday at the funeral home. Military Graveside Service by the Oelwein American Legion Ross Reid Post #9. Interment: Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein, Iowa. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Oelwein American Legion and the Oelwein VFW. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Jigs worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo from 1966-1992.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.