March 31, 1947 - June 25, 2023

Frank Vivians was born March 31, 1947, in Madden, MS to York and Lena Vivians.

After high school he moved to Waterloo, IA and began work at Headford Brothers. He married Ardell Murphy and had three sons: Frank Vivians Jr., Lonnie Vivians, and Orlando Vivians. They later divorced. He married Debbie Joyce in 1991, gaining two bonus sons: James Joyce and Ricardo Joyce.

Frank worked 27 years at John Deere, retiring in 1999. He worked at Waterloo Schools, BCI, and PCI, joining Omega Cabinets in 2003. He retired after 15 years, then worked at Cedar Valley SportsPlex.

In 2005 he became a member of Christian F.M.B. Church. He became a deacon and played guitar for the choir, church functions, and events.

Survived by: his wife, Debbie Vivians; sons, Frank Vivians Jr. (Ariel) of Columbus, OH, Lonnie Vivians (Jessie) of North Liberty, IA, Orlando Vivians Sr. (LaShonda) of Waterloo, James "Red" Joyce (Peggy) of Waterloo, and Ricardo Joyce Sr. (Shelby) of West Des Moines, IA; two brothers, James Vivians (Irene) of Collinsville, MS, and Accie Vivians (Deb) of Jesup, IA; two sisters, Evilois Brazzil of Bolingbrook, IL and Julia Crouther of Clearwater, FL; 13 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceded in death by: his parents, York and Lena Vivians; brothers, York Vivians Jr., Joe Lee Vivians, J.G. Vivians, Charles Vivians, and J.L. Vivians; sisters, Lena Faye Vivians, Shirley Elon Vivians, and Doris Earlene Vivians; and mother-in-law, Barbara Ann Jordan.

Funeral service: 11 am Saturday at Christian Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 930 West 4th Street. Friends may call at the church from 4-7 pm on Friday and one hour prior to service time. Sanders Funeral Service is assisting the family.