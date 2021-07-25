WATERLOO-Frank Hiffernan, 88, of Waterloo, died Monday, July 19, 2021 at the Landing of Friendship Village. Frank was born on January 12, 1933 in Duluth, MN, son of Frank & Edith (Nielsen) Hiffernan. He graduated from Denfield High School in Duluth in 1951. Frank served in the US Marine Corps until his honorable discharge in 1952. He then spent one year at diesel mechanic school. Frank married Florene Yarrington on June 15, 1956 at First Wesleyan Church in Waterloo. He managed several retail stores before working at John Deere and retired from Viking Pump in 1994. Frank loved the Lord and was a faithful greeter for several years at Walnut Ridge Baptist Church. He loved gardening, woodworking and maintaining his yard. He treasured the time he spent with his family. Survived by his wife, Florene Hiffernan of Waterloo; 2 daughters, Linda (Warren) Rekward of Grundy Center & Kathy (Bryan) Mentel of Waterloo; 3 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 sisters, Francis Larson of St. Paul, MN, Bette Sampson of Minneapolis, MN, Jean Kennedy of Forest Grove, OR, & Ruth (Bill) Walker of Cerritos, CA; two brothers-in-law, Marvin Yarrington of La Porte City, and Jim Walker of Cerritos, CA; and several nieces & nephews. Preceded in death by his parents and sister, Mary Walker. Memorials directed to the family. Private family services will be held. Inurnment: Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visit www.LockeFuneralHome.com