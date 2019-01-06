Try 1 month for 99¢
Frank Gardner

Frank Gardner

(1918-2019)

HUDSON — Frank Gardner, 100, of Rochester, Minn., formerly of Hudson, died Friday, Jan. 4, at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester.

He was born Sept. 23, 1918, in Rapid City, S.D., son of Harry and Bernice (Greene) Gardner. He married Colleen Crees on June 17, 1952, in Exira. She died Jan. 30, 1993.

He was a junior high school and senior high school principal, a math and physics teacher, and an engineer at John Deere for 26 years. He was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Hudson.

Survivors: a son, Mark (Beth) Gardner of Rochester, Minn.; two daughters, Jan (Rick) Madson of Waterloo and Pat Maus of Rochester, Minn.; five grandchildren, Jonathan (Tharangi) Madson of Eagan, Minn., Emily Maus of Washington, D.C., Daniel Madson of Littleton, Colo., Laura Gardner of Rochester, Minn., and Andrew Gardner of Sioux Falls, S.D.; and a great-grandson, Parker Madson.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two brothers; and a sister.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church with burial in Hudson Cemetery. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Dahl-Van Hove-Schoof Funeral Home, Cedar Falls, and for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials: to the church or Poverello Foundation-Mayo Clinic.

Online condolences at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

