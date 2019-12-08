(1928-2019)
OELWEIN — Frank Garcia, 91, of Oelwein, died Friday, Dec. 6, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
He was born Oct. 10, 1928, in Oelwein, son of Pablo and Maria (Mendez) Garcia. In 1949, he graduated from Oelwein High School. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. On March 31, 1954, he married Mabel Rae Lamphier in Manchester.
Frank was employed at John Deere Tractor Works and retired in 1985 after 39 years. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, lifetime member of the Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 and United Auto Workers 838.
Survivors: his wife; three children, Allen Musser of Oelwein, Dianna (Roger) Boyd of Oelwein, and Susan (Duane) Larson of Oelwein; five grandchildren, Deena (Keith) Franks, Cory (Marcia) Larson, Stacia Lumbus (fiancé Brian Nollen), Kalie James and Ryan (Kristin) Szemkus; 11 great-grandchildren; a brother, Dave (Linda) Garcia of Silverdale, Wash.; two sisters, Delores Schuler of Oelwein and Theresa Kappmeyer of Oelwein; and many nieces and nephews.
You have free articles remaining.
Preceded in death by: his parents; four sons in infancy; a grandson, Chad Musser; a sister, Mary Hope; and seven brothers, Raymond Perez, Max Perez, Manuel Perez, Gumicindo Berumez, Jesse Hurtado, Tony Garcia and Paul Garcia.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oelwein with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Oelwein. Visitation is 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 11, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Thursday at Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, where there will be a 5 p.m. rosary service Wednesday and a military memorial service at 7 p.m. Wednesday by Ross Reid American Legion Post 9 Honor Guard of Oelwein.
Memorials: to the family or to DaVita Buchanan County Dialysis in Independence.
Online condolences at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Frank enjoyed his dogs and cats, watching football and most of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.