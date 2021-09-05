Frank E. Cameron, 73, of Evansdale, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, September 2, 2021 at Iowa City VA Medical Center of complications from COVID-19. He was born October 22, 1947, in Waterloo, son of Francis “Frank” H. and Florence P. Goodin Cameron. He attended Waterloo East High School prior to joining the United States Marine Corps. After his time in the military, he worked at Rath Packing Company for several years. He then worked for John Deere in the foundry for many years, retiring in 1989. He was an avid reader. He was known to read the newspaper from cover to cover. He enjoyed reading western novels about “Cowboys and Indians.” He also enjoyed western movies and shows. His favorites were John Wayne, Gunsmoke, and Bonanza. Survived by: his mother, Florence Cameron; three sisters, Sherry Russell, Nancy Renner, both of Waterloo‚ and Judy (Martin) Rodgers of Surprise‚ AZ; one nephew, Mark (Janelle) Rodgers; one niece, Kristine Evelth; two great-nephews, Gage Russell and Adam Evelth; four great-nieces, Ezra and Kirsten Russell, Gracie Rodgers, and Bethany Evelth; Preceded by: his father; Frank Cameron; brother, Jerry Cameron; and nephew, Nick Russell. Graveside Memorial Services: 2:00 PM Wednesday, September 8 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with inurnment to follow; Military rites by United States Marine Corps Honor Guard and Evansdale AMVETS Post #31; Memorials may be directed to the family or Iowa City VA Medical Center; Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.