Frank D. Lemper

Frank D. Lemper

(1943-2019)

WATERLOO — Frank D. Lemper Jr. 75, of Waterloo, died Saturday, April 6, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center.

He was born June 8, 1943, in Waterloo, son of Frank Sr. and Lena Snodgrass Lemper. He married Fran Stifle on Aug. 10, 1963, in Paxton, Ill.

Frank graduated from West High School in 1961. He was employed by John Deere as a supervisor. He retired in 1998. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Waterloo and longtime member of the Elmwood Cemetery board.

Survived by: his wife; two sons, Chris (Brenda) Lemper of Waterloo and Jarod (Heidi) Lemper of Ames; a daughter, Alison (Todd Hunter) Fox of Waterloo; five grandchildren, Ashley, Chelsea, Aubrey, Austin and Hannah; and a sister-in-law, Cathy Lemper of Palm Coast, Fla.

Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Julie Rickard and Sue Schroeder; a brother, Tim Lemper; and a granddaughter, Tiffany.

Family-directed service: 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 11, at First Baptist Church of Waterloo. Visitation will be for an hour before the service at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials: may be directed to First Baptist Church of Waterloo or American Diabetes Association.

Condolences may be left at: www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

