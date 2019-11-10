Frank Coonrad

(1940-2019)
TRAER — Frank Robert Coonrad Jr., 79, of Buckingham, died at home Sunday, Nov. 3.
He was born July 4, 1940, at the family home in Dundee, son of Frank Sr. and Lilly (Schies) Coonrad. He married Joanne Koehne. She preceded him in death.
Frank graduated from Dundee High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Fort Lewis, Wash. He and his wife made their home in Buckingham. Frank worked in engine works for John Deere for more than 30 years until his retirement.
Survived by: two daughters, Renee Coonrad of Chillicothe, Mo., and Kathy (Steve) Pecka of Fort Dodge; a son, Leon Coonrad of Belfair, Wash.; five grandchildren, Travis Andreae, Michelle Andreae, Justin Andreae, Nick Pecka and Emily Pecka; three great-grandchildren; and three sisters, Iola Jones, Ellen Herbert and Betty Parmley.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and a brother, John O. Coonrad.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer, with military rites by the Traer American Legion and burial at Buckingham Cemetery.
Memorials in lieu of flowers: may be directed to the Traer American Legion.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Frank was very active with the Traer American Legion and enjoyed working in his garage and fishing.
