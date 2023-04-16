February 19, 1929-April 12, 2023

Frank Andrew Katalinich of Springfield, Illinois, died peacefully at home on April 12, 2023.

Frank was born February 19, 1929, in Waterloo, IA, the son of Anton and Manda (Vrban) Katalinich, immigrants from Sveti Rok, Lika in present day Croatia.

He attended St. Mary's School in Waterloo, IA, graduating in 1947.

A proud United States Marine, he enlisted in 1948 for the duration of the Korean War including action in the Inchon invasion.

Frank attended Iowa State Teachers College (now The University of Northern Iowa) in Cedar Falls before transferring and graduating from The University of Iowa in 1956.

On April 16, 1955, he married Dorothy (Dody) Frances Galloway of Cedar Falls, IA at St. Mary's Church in Waterloo.

Taking a position in the Office Products Division of the IBM Corporation, the couple moved to Springfield, IL. Frank had tremendous success at IBM and was nationally recognized as a top salesman.

Frank and Dody enjoyed a successful life of faith and family and were among the founding members of Christ the King Parish.

Frank loved his golf, coaching youth baseball, the Iowa Hawkeyes, and in retirement, his antique and collectables business, Blackhawk Trading Company.

A man of great charm, energy and wit, Frank is survived by his wife of nearly 68 years, Dorothy; sons, Joe of Springfield, Dan (Annie Westfall) of Iowa City, John (Rosie Biraki) of Springfield and Steve (Rachel Bagwell) of Minneapolis, MN; fourteen grandchildren (7 boys and 7 girls as Frank liked to say); and two great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Anne Seaver (Bill) of Milan, IL and Irene Robert of Waterloo, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Steve, Dan, John, Joe; and sister, Katherine Gillpatrick.

Cremation will be provided by Butler Cremation Tribute Center prior to ceremonies.

Memorial Gathering: Family will receive friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Butler Funeral Home-Springfield, 900 S. Sixth St. Springfield. Gathering will begin with a prayer service.

Graveside Ceremony: 10:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, 2023, at Camp Butler National Cemetery with The Very Rev. Christopher House officiating. Military honors will be provided by the Interveterans Burial Detail of Sangamon County and the Department of Defense.

Memorial contributions may be made to Christ the King Catholic Church, 1930 Barberry Dr., Springfield, IL 62704.

Please visit butlerfuneralhomes.com to offer your condolences.