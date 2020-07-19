Frank A. Smith

(1936-2020)
Waverly—Frank Alphonse Smith, 84, of Waverly, died Wednesday, July 15, at Eisenach Village part of Bartels Independent Living, Waverly.
He was born February 18, 1936, in Davenport, the son of Felix and Opal Page Smith. He married Betty Lou Western on November 7, 1964, in Waterloo.
Frank graduated from Waterloo East High School and served in the United States Army. He was employed as a supervisor at John Deere, retiring in 1993.
Survivors include: his wife, Betty Lou of Waverly; his son, Anthony (Gwen) Smith of Cedar Rapids; a host of grandchildren; his brother, Leander (Cecelia) Smith of Columbus, Ohio.
Preceded in death by: his parents; two sisters, Betty Thornton and Katherine Buchannan.
Services: Noon Monday, July 20, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. We request everyone attending the visitation and service to please practice social distancing and wear a face mask.
Memorials: may be directed to the family who will designate a charity at a later date.
Frank enjoyed bike riding from RAGBRAI to Coast to Coast (Iowa 150) and also riding in Spain and Italy. He also enjoyed woodworking and wintering in Arizona.
Online condolence may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.
