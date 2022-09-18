September 8, 1930-September 13, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-Francis Xavier Wolter, 92, of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, September 13, at his home.

He was born September 8, 1930, in Waterloo, the son of Oscar and Leone Mergen Wolter. He married Patricia Holbrook on June 11, 1951, in Waterloo.

Francis served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as a salesman for Kies Electric Supply and retired as president of Electrical Control Systems.

Survivors include: his wife, Patricia of Cedar Falls; his children, Rebecca (Roger) Maurice of Menomonee Falls, WI, Stephen (Jan) Wolter of Clive, Karen (Todd) Waddell of Johnston, Dave (Liz) Wolter of Pewaukee, WI, and Julie (Mike) Burgart of Cedar Falls; nine grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchildren; his brother, Paul (Mary Lou) Wolter of Waterloo.

Preceded in death by: his daughter, Barbara Wolter in infancy; his siblings, Dorothy Marquis, Margaret Kuenstling, and Mary Lou Sadler.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Friday, September 23, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with inurnment in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Evansdale Amvets Post 31, assisted by the Navy Honor Guard. Public visitation one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice or Blessed Sacrament Church.

