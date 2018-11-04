DENVER — Francis “Franny” Wayne Ott, 85, of Denver, died Monday, Oct. 29, at Denver Sunset Home.
He was born July 15, 1933, in Bonair, son of John B. and Mary (Junge) Ott. He married Geraldine McGee on May 5, 1957, at Assumption Catholic Church in Cresco.
He graduated from Cresco High School in 1951 and worked at Rath Packing in Waterloo for two years. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. Francis returned to Rath Packing after his discharge and worked for Rath for 34 years. He later worked security at Home Shopping Network in Waterloo and Bantam (Terex) in Waverly. He retired in 1995. He was a member of the Eagle’s Club in Waterloo.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Kathy (Bob) Boyle and Sheila (Randy) Jessen, both of Denver; a son, Jeff (Cherri) Ott of Dunkerton; seven grandchildren, Bob (Teresa) Boyle, Stacey (Chris) Johnson, Branden Ott, Bradey Ott, Jenna Jessen, Ryan Jessen and Tyler Jessen; five great-grandchildren; a sister, Lucy Borseth of Cresco; and a brother, Orvald (Lenora) Ott of Fairbank.
Preceded in death by: his parents; an infant daughter, Mary Ann; her brothers, Ervin, Florian, Herb, Melvin and John Ott; and her sisters, Tootie (Alvera) Richardson, Irene Pittelko, Joyce Ormsby and Janice Mollenhoff.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Military rites at the grave will be conducted by the Acker Matthias American Legion Post 653 of Denver. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver and also for one hour before services Tuesday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Francis enjoyed fixing and collecting clocks, working on cars and spending time in the garden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.