December 13, 1944-October 13, 2022

WATERLOO-Francis Rex Eighme, 77, of Waterloo, died Wednesday, October 13, 2022, at his home.

He was born on December 13, 1944, in Waterloo, Iowa, the son of Rex and Dorothy (Petersohn) Eighme. He graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1963. On May 1, 1984, he was united in marriage to Linda Tate in Reno, NV. He worked as a machinist for John Deere until 1996. He also owned and operated Fran’s Pro Shop. He and Linda, son Rich & his wife Kathy, and Zach Beschorner purchased Maple Lanes in 2011, and Cadillac Lanes in 2017. He was a member of the UAW and Local and State USBC Bowling Hall of Fame.

Fran is survived by his wife; son; Rich (Kathy) Eighme of Waterloo, two grandchildren Mitch Eighme of Virginia Beach, VA, and Brianne Eighme of Des Moines; and sisters, Kay Bolton of Des Moines and Vivian Killian of Houston, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister; Marge Branham, and brother; Rick Eighme.

A Celebration of Life will be held 1:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Kingpin Social at Maple Lanes in Waterloo.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Maple Lanes Youth Scholarship program to promote the future of the game Fran so loved.

