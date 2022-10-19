May 13, 1948-October 13, 2022

Francis Paul O’Brien, 74, of Burnsville, Minn., passed away October 13, 2022 at M Fairview University of Minnesota East Bank Hospital, Minneapolis, Minn.

Francis was born May 13, 1948 in Waterloo, Iowa to Louis and Agnes (Frost) O’Brien. Francis was the 5th child of nine. In Waterloo he attended St. John’s Catholic Elementary School and Columbus High School 1963-1967. Francis was a US Marine (1968-1972) and a Vietnam veteran.

Francis married the love of his life Linda Holliday (Holly) Allen on July 5, 1976. Holly preceded him in death in 2015. He and Holly lived in California for 17 years before returning to Iowa in 1994. He worked for Ford dealerships in California, Iowa, and Minnesota where he retired. He had a passion for cars and a strong interest in electronics and technology. Francis also found enjoyment in the simple things in life—good food, great coffee, and a slice of cheesecake. He was especially proud to be Irish. Francis was a lung transplant survivor for over five years.

Survived by five siblings: one sister Rose O’Brien Wilcox, Madison, Wisc.; and brothers Joseph (Susan), Huntsville, Texas; Thomas (Patty), Waterloo, Iowa; Dennis, Cedar Falls, Iowa; and Larry, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; nieces and nephews include: Valerie Wilcox and Jennifer Wilcox, Wisc.; Timothy, Theresa, Laurie, and Michael O’Brien, Texas; Todd O’Brien (Emily), Wisc.; Tiffany O’Brien (Josh) Stanton, Iowa; Kevin (Emily) O’Brien, Iowa; Heather O’Brien, Colo; Crystal Allen, Iowa; Michael (Carrie) Bush, Wash.; Catherine Bush (Travis) Stevens, Wash.

Francis was preceded in death by: brothers Donald and Robert O’Brien and sister Margaret O’Brien.

Funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Waterloo, Iowa with burial to follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation at the church will begin at 9:30 a.m. The mass will be livestreamed at https://www.queenofpeaceparish.net.

Memorial contributions may be sent to breast cancer research or your local PBS station.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.