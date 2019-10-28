{{featured_button_text}}
Francis L. Hoffman

(1928-2019)

WATERLOO — Francis L. Hoffman, 91, of Waterloo, died Friday, Oct. 25, at MercyOne.

He was born Jan. 16, 1928, in Dubuque. He married Roberta “Berta” Teeple on Dec. 2, 1967, in Dubuque. She died Jan. 4, 2016.

Francis graduated from Sacred Heart High School in 1947. He was employed by John Deere as a scheduler. After retirement, he delivered for the Gilbertville Locker.

Survived by: a son, Craig (Tracy) of Overland Park, Kan.; five daughters, Linda (Bruce) Gienau, Cindy Fordyce and Trina (Brian) Pittman, all of Waterloo, Deb Lorenzen of Worthington, Minn., and Peggy (Scott) Frost of Gilbertville; 19 grandchildren; and 37 great-grandchildren.

Services: will be conducted privately by the family. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street is assisting the family.

Memorials:may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.

Condolences can be left at www.hagartytwaychoffgrarup.com.

