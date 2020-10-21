Francis “Jake” Jacoby was born May 4, 1933, on a farm near Elma, IA, the son of Merle and Leona (Hoverman) Jacoby. He attended Immaculate Conception. Jake served in the United States Navy and was a member of the Waterloo and Evansdale AMVETS. He was united in marriage to Myrna Mae Larsen on April 23, 1957 at Maple Leaf Lutheran Church in Maple Leaf, IA. Jake worked at Rath Packing Company retiring in 1995, after 34 years, then City of Waterloo as the Zamboni Driver for five years. Over the years, he gave 21 gallons of blood through the Red Cross. Jake played on local baseball teams, was on a bowling league and enjoyed golfing with his family and Bill Dobbyn, was a Green Bay Packer and Chicago Cubs fan.