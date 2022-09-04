Francis J. Pauli, MD

The Pauli family is sad to announce the peaceful passing of Francis James Pauli, MD, in his beloved Ann Arbor, on August 27, 2022 at the age of 82 years from a Hemorrhagic Stroke. Born on December 27, 1939, in Pontiac, MI, Frank was the first of three siblings and only son to M. Josephine and Theodore Henry Pauli, MD. He was preceded in death by both his parents and his youngest sister Jean. A kind and gentle man, Frank had a long and distinguished career in Radiology dedicating himself to saving lives and helping others. From Oct. 1972 until his retirement in Jan 2011 Frank was a member of Huron Valley Radiology working as a Neuroradiologist at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital. Frank was proud of being instrumental in helping St. Joe’s obtain their first CAT Scanner. During this time he was also on staff at the University of Michigan Medical School and mentored and trained many residents. He was well respected by his colleagues and loved by the residents he helped guide. Never demeaning, he always had the time and patience to answer questions. He continued to study and maintain his licensing well into his retirement, even as Alzheimer’s began to take its toll. Frank had a passion for history, University of Michigan sports, golf, travel, and of course, his family. All family road trips were prolonged by frequent stops at any and all historical markers along the way. During these travels Frank was famous for eating entire apples, leaving only the stem. Family and friends will miss his great stories and sense of humor. Frank is survived by his loving wife of 54 years Bonnie Busse, his son Matthew (Lory Zars), daughter Elizabeth, granddaughter Makena Pauli, his sister Mary Jo (John Landry) and many loving nieces, nephews and extended family. Valedictorian of the class of 1957 at University of Detroit High School, Frank continued his educational journey earning his B.A. from Holy Cross College, Worcester, MA (Cum Laude), B.S. from Dartmouth Medical School, Hanover, NH and his M.D. from the University of Michigan Medical School, Ann Arbor, MI. He completed both his 3 year Residency in Radiology and a Fellowship in Neuroradiology at the University of Michigan and a Fellowship in Cardiac Radiology at Heart Hospital, University of Minnesota. During the Vietnam War Frank served his Country as Staff Radiologist for Angiography and Neuroradiology at the National Naval Medical Center in Bethesda, MD. He retired from the Navy in 1971 with the rank of Lieutenant Commander. Always the educator, Frank elected to become part of the University of Michigan’s Anatomical Donation Program. He requested donations be made to the benefit of the University of Michigan’s Radiology Residency program. Please visit https://victors.us/paulimemorial to make your gift. The family will have a private graveside service and is looking forward to sharing your memories and stories of Frank. A memory guest book is available on-line at Muehlig Funeral Chapel’s website www.muehligannarbor.com