March 31, 2023
WAUKON-Francis J. O’Regan 88, of Waukon, IA, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at Green Lea Care Center in Mabel, MN. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 11, at 11:00 AM at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Waukon. Burial with military honors will be held at St. Mary’s Hanover Cemetery, rural Waukon. Friends may greet the family from 4:00 PM—8:00 PM Monday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, where there will be a 3:15 PM rosary and scripture service. Martin—Grau Funeral Home in Waukon is handling the arrangements.
