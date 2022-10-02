Francis “Fritz” John Even

September 18, 1945-September 24, 2022

GILBERTVILLE – He was born September 18, 1945, in Waterloo, IA son of Cletus J Even and Maxine E (Phillips) Even. He died Saturday, September 24, 2022 at home. He married Bonnie Brustkern, they later divorced. He then married Penny Blackledge on December 14, 1979.

Fritz graduated from Don Bosco High School in Gilbertville in 1964. He served in the National Guard. He worked at Chamberlin, Rath and John Deere. He was a member of the Catholic order of Foresters and the American Legion Post 714.

Survived by: his wife, Penny; his children, Michelle (John Herzog) Rejman of Sheboygan, WI; Robert (Megan) Rejman of Chicago, IL ; Travis (Gia) Rejman of Chicago, IL; Wendy (Richard) Espinoza of Owatonna, MN; Mickenzie Holman of Waterloo, IA; step-children, Gina Blackledge of Oakland, CA; Nikole Blackledge of Waterloo, IA; 13 grandchildren; 8 step-grandchildren; 2 step- great-grandchildren; brothers, Larry (Brenda) Even of Gilbertville, IA, Ken (Sharon) Even of Waterloo, IA, David (Karen) Even of Jesup, IA, Eugene (Paula) Even of Gilbertville, IA, Leo Even of Gilbertville, IA, Ron (Angie) Even Meservey, IA and Jeff Even of Jesup, IA; sisters, Rose Voigt of Raymond, IA, Sue Norem of Gilbertville, IA, Carol Berry of Dewar, IA, Diana (Mike) Hogan of Eagan, MN and Laurie Mishler of Evansdale, IA.

Preceded in death by: his parents; son-in-law, Chris Holman; step-daughter, Heather Blackledge; three brothers, LeRoy Even, Randy Even and Cletus Even Jr.; brother-in-laws, Laverne Norem and Robert Voigt.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 am Tuesday, October 4, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by American Legion Nugent Demuth Post 714, assisted by the Iowa Army Honor Guard. Public visitation from 4-7 pm Monday, October 3, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on South Street where there will be a 4 pm Catholic Order of Foresters rosary. Visitation also one hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday.

Memorials: may be directed to Immaculate Conception Church or the Bosco System.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.