(1941-2019)
WATERLOO -- Francis “Frank” Merrill, 77, of Waterloo, died March 11 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
He was born June 6, 1941, in Hampton, son of Robert and Matilda “Tillie” (Krull) Merrill. He married Roberta Furland on Dec. 21, 1963, in Conrad.
He graduated from Wapsie Valley High School in Readlyn in 1959. He then attended Iowa State Teachers College (UNI) for one year. He transferred to Wartburg College in Waverly where he majored in physical education, graduating in 1963.
Frank taught in Waterloo until beginning his teaching career in Denver in 1967. While at Denver he taught middle school mathematics and coached several team sports, including basketball and baseball. He retired in 1998 after 31 years at Denver Community Schools. For the past 25 years, along with Roberta, he managed the clock and scoreboard duties for both men's and women's basketball games at the University of Northern Iowa.
Survived by: his wife; two daughters, Megan (Dan Grover) Merrill of Columbia, Mo., and Meika (James Adair) Merrill of Johnston; a grandson, Kiernan Adair, and a brother, John (Sara) Merrill of Moravian Falls, N.C.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life: 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at the Denver Community Center, Denver. Please wear your favorite athletic team's fan apparel in Frank's memory. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family; recipients will be American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, Epilepsy Foundation and Mayo Clinic.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Frank was an avid Boston Red Sox and UNI Panther fan. In his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, visiting 40 countries and various cities in the U.S., with San Diego being his favorite. Frank and the Merrill family are well known for swimming lessons they gave at their pool.
