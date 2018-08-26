EVANSDALE — Francis M. “Frank” Leadley, 87, of Evansdale, died Friday, Aug. 24, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.
He was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Manson, son of Clyde and Anna Petrie Leadley. He married Jeanete Hansen and they were later divorced. He married Clarice “Charlie” Nelson in 1973 in Galena, Ill.; she died in 1994.
Frank worked for John Deere & Co. for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of United Auto Workers Local 838.
Survivors: two sons, Dennis Leadley of Nixa, Mo., and Mark (Laura) Leadley of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Debra Erickson of Branson, Mo., Linda Leadley of Evansdale and Donna (John) Jones of Frederika; a stepson, Steve (Cindy) Nelson of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Lois Leadley of Manson.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, David and Randy Leadley;a stepdaughter, Cindy Lou Nelson; a stepson, Donny Nelson; a brother, Archie Leadley; and a sister, Imajean.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.
Memorials: to the family.
Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.