Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Francis Leadley new

Frank Leadley

EVANSDALE — Francis M. “Frank” Leadley, 87, of Evansdale, died Friday, Aug. 24, at Covenant Medical Center, Waterloo.

He was born Feb. 20, 1931, in Manson, son of Clyde and Anna Petrie Leadley. He married Jeanete Hansen and they were later divorced. He married Clarice “Charlie” Nelson in 1973 in Galena, Ill.; she died in 1994.

Frank worked for John Deere & Co. for 30 years, retiring in 1987. He was a member of United Auto Workers Local 838.

Survivors: two sons, Dennis Leadley of Nixa, Mo., and Mark (Laura) Leadley of Cedar Falls; three daughters, Debra Erickson of Branson, Mo., Linda Leadley of Evansdale and Donna (John) Jones of Frederika; a stepson, Steve (Cindy) Nelson of Waterloo; 16 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Lois Leadley of Manson.

Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; two sons, David and Randy Leadley;a stepdaughter, Cindy Lou Nelson; a stepson, Donny Nelson; a brother, Archie Leadley; and a sister, Imajean.

Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 28, at Garden View Chapel with burial in the Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be held one hour before the service.

Memorials: to the family.

Online condolences at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Francis 'Frank' Leadley (1931-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments