EVANSDALE-Francis “Frank” Glaser age 88 of Evansdale, IA, formerly of New Hampton, IA, died Friday, February 18, 2022, at Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Holy Family Parish, New Hampton, with interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Hampton. Hugeback Johnson Funeral Home and Crematory is entrusted with arrangements. 641-394-4334